South Louisiana Man Sexually Exploits Child, FBI Investigation Leads to Lengthy Sentence

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - An Acadiana man convicted of sexually exploiting a 12-year-old girl will spend the next three decades behind bars.

According to a press release by the U.S. Attorney's Office, 40-year-old Jason Eric Lott began a relationship with the child and, with the child's parents unaware, started engaging in sexual acts with the girl. Lott began producing images of the girl engaging in the sexually explicit conduct with him.

United States District Judge Robert R. Summerhays sentenced Lott to 360 months (30 years) in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release, for production of child pornography.

The case was investigated by Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney J. Luke Walker.

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a U.S. Department of Justice nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood combines federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.