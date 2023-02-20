JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Adam and Jennifer Ann Duhon have now been arrested and charged by the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office following the death of their child in October of 2022.

The JDSO was brought in to investigate after a call from the Department of Child and Family Services came in on October 19, two days after the boy died on October 17 at Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital in Baton Rouge. The 12-year-old boy died from complications from malnutrition and weighed only 28 pounds at the time of his death, according to hospital records. From the day the investigation began on October 20 until the autopsy report was given to the JPSO on January 10, 2023, detectives interviewed neighbors and family members and obtained medical records.

Duhon, Facebook via Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office Adam and Jennifer Ann Duhon, Facebook via Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office loading...

Once the arrest warrants for both parents were obtained, detectives arrested the parents on charges of Second Degree Murder.

As the investigation continues, detectives ask if you have any information to contact Detective Ivey at the Sheriff’s office at (337) 821-2100.

