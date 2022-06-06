Southern Miss Pokes Fun at LSU After Regional, Fans React

Southern Miss and LSU squared off for the third time in three days on Monday in Hattiesburg, with a trip to the Super Regionals on the line.

It was a highly competitive game that ended with the Golden Eagles defeating the Tigers 8-7.

USM fans have been quick to point out they believed LSU was looking past them, despite the fact the Eagles were the #11 National Seed and hosting the regional.

It stemmed from a week old interview on Mik'd Up, a weekly live sports show and podcast hosted by Lafayette native and LSU baseball alum Mikie Mahtook.

Mahtook asked LSU pitchers Riley Cooper and Paul Gervase how hard it was to not look ahead to Super Regionals.

Following Monday's game, social media was abuzz, especially after Southern Miss dropped this tweet.

I have to admit, it's funny. Even Mahtook agrees.

Social media can be fun when it's not taken so seriously.

Fans of both fanbases responded to the tweet to various degrees.

At the end of the day, it was a heck of a regional, and only one team could win it.

For the Tigers, the 2022 season has come to an end.

