St. Francis Motel in Lafayette, Louisiana Suffers Substantial Fire Damage
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Firefighters were on the scene of St. Francis Motel on North University Avenue in Lafayette on Sunday morning after flames could be seen coming from one of the rooms.
According to a press release from the Lafayette Fire Department, firefighters responded to the commercial fire at 11:13 a.m. The fire quickly spread from the motel room to an adjacent room and the attic, causing firefighters to ask for additional fire resources. Eleven fire apparatus and 38 firefighters came together to bring the fire under control within 20 minutes.
St. Francis Motel is located near the University exit off Interstate 10.
When it was all said and done, the fire damaged two rooms and the attic in one section of the business and the electrical services to the motel were disconnected because of the amount of substantial damage caused. Only one of the rooms was occupied but that person was not at the motel when the fire started. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported from the incident.
The investigation continues into what caused the fire.