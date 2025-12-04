Highlights

Three inmates escaped St. Landry Parish Jail on Wednesday through a deteriorated concrete wall, the third escape incident this year

Joseph Allen Harrington, 26, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Thursday during a standoff with deputies in Port Barre

Parish President Jessie Bellard is defending jail safety amid ongoing lawsuit with Sheriff Bobby Guidroz over facility funding and maintenance

Sheriff’s office points to structural and security issues that have been identified but not addressed

Keith Eli and Johnathan Joseph remain at large and should be considered armed and dangerous

St. Landry Parish President Defends Jail Safety Despite Third Escape This Year

Jessie Bellard maintains confidence in facility security as the ongoing legal battle with the sheriff intensifies following Wednesday’s breakout that left one inmate dead.

OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) — St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard is defending the safety of the parish jail even as three inmates escaped through a deteriorated wall Wednesday, with one later dying in a standoff with law enforcement.

The escape marks the third jailbreak this year for the parish facility and comes amid an escalating legal and public battle between Bellard and Sheriff Bobby Guidroz over jail funding, maintenance, and operations.

Third Escape Exposes Structural Failures

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, three inmates broke out of the 45-year-old jail Wednesday afternoon by exploiting a degraded section of an upper wall. The men removed mortar and concrete blocks, then used sheets and other materials to scale the outer wall, drop onto the first-floor roof, and lower themselves to the ground.

The escapees were identified as Keith Eli, 24, of Opelousas, held on attempted second-degree murder charges; Johnathan Jevon Joseph, 24, of Opelousas, facing charges of principal to first-degree rape, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number; and Joseph Allen Harrington, 26, of Melville, who was being held on multiple felony charges including home invasion and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Standoff Ends in Death

Harrington was located by deputies Thursday afternoon in Port Barre, where he barricaded himself inside a residence. After a tense standoff, authorities confirmed Harrington died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Harrington had an extensive criminal history and was involved in a previous October standoff with law enforcement in Melville, where he stole a city maintenance truck and barricaded himself in an abandoned trailer after being wanted as a fugitive.

Eli and Joseph remain at large. The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office warns residents not to approach them and to immediately contact local authorities, the sheriff’s office, or 911 if spotted.

Sheriff Points to Maintenance Failures

Sheriff’s office Public Information Officer Mark LeBlanc told reporters that the jail has structural and security issues that have been identified but not addressed.

“An internal investigation has been initiated,” LeBlanc said. “Jail supervisory staff will be compiling information and generating reports, and all of that will be sent to the sheriff and the chief criminal deputy for action.”

This isn’t the first escape from the facility this year. Most previous escapes occurred during inmate transport, but Wednesday’s breakout exposed significant structural vulnerabilities in the building itself.

Parish President Faces Criticism

The escape comes as Bellard and Guidroz remain locked in a contentious legal dispute over jail operations and funding. The parish filed a lawsuit in November, accusing the sheriff of enriching his office at the expense of the parish government by housing state inmates while transferring parish inmates to other facilities.

According to the lawsuit, the sheriff receives $26.39 per day from the state for each Department of Corrections inmate housed in the parish jail, but only pays the parish $3.50 per day to cover food costs. Meanwhile, the parish must pay $26.39 per day to other facilities when parish inmates are transferred out due to overcrowding.

Bellard has maintained that the parish spends approximately $1.5 million annually on inmate-related costs and has accused Guidroz of prioritizing more profitable state inmates over parish inmates.

Maintenance Funding Dispute

The financial conflict extends to jail maintenance. Sheriff Guidroz pointed out that the parish collects $750,000 to $800,000 annually through a dedicated jail maintenance tax.

“He says he doesn’t have the $375,000 to maintain the jail—then he needs to re-direct the jail maintenance funds,” Guidroz said earlier this year.

However, Bellard maintains that the jail maintenance tax is strictly designated for maintaining the jail building itself and doesn’t cover operational costs like housing state inmates, medical care, food, and utilities, which come from the general fund.

Pattern of Escapes Raises Questions

Wednesday’s escape is the latest in a troubling pattern for St. Landry Parish. The facility has experienced several escapes this year, with most occurring during inmate transport rather than from within the facility itself.

The 244-bed jail, constructed in 1979, is currently holding approximately 270 inmates—well beyond its designed capacity. Both Bellard and Guidroz have previously stated that the parish needs a new jail facility, but disagreements over funding and location have prevented progress.

A new 60-bed trustee dormitory is expected to help relieve some overcrowding when it opens, but the structural issues exposed by Wednesday’s escape highlight deeper problems with the aging facility.

What Residents Should Know

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Keith Eli or Johnathan Joseph should immediately contact the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 948-6516 or call 911. Do not approach these individuals, as they should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS.