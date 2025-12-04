(Port Barre, Louisiana) - One of the three inmates who recently escaped from the St. Landry Parish jail is dead.

Police were involved in a stand-off Thursday afternoon with Joseph Harrington in Port Barre, and now KLFY News 10 confirms that Harrington took his own life in the stand-off.

As we previously reported:

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, the inmates discovered a section of degrading mortar in an upper wall area. Over time, they removed enough mortar to dislodge concrete blocks, creating an exit point.

The men used sheets and other materials to scale the outer wall, drop onto a first-floor roof, and lower themselves to the ground.

The other two inmates still on the run are described as:

Keith Eli, 24 years old

Address: 710 East Jefferson Street, Opelousas

Charge: Attempted 2nd Degree Murder

Johnathan Jevon Joseph, 24 years old

Address: 204 Elementary Lane, Opelousas

Charges: Principal to First Degree Rape, PWITD Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm with Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm with Obliterated Serial Number

