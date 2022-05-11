St. Landry Parish Installs Cameras to Catch Litter Violators

St. Landry Parish officials have had enough.

Roads being littered with trash, tires, and general waste have caused crashes, blocked waterways, and have clogged up government services in the rural parish for years.

It's also illegal and parish officials are now taking another level of action to stop it.

"We are fully prepared to prosecute to the fullest extent for any violator," says St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard in a press release announcing that cameras have been installed throughout the parish to catch litter violators.

Bellard sent out this warning:

Any and all littering that is caught will be reported and prosecuted to the fullest extent. Any violator that is caught can incur a $500 fine and possible jail time.

He also explained the headaches that Public Works goes through when officials are alerted to litter on any parish road. For one thing, this stops any work being done on roads or drainage. Also, if workers are not able to remove the waste, Parish Government has to contract out a company to remove the waste which costs thousands of dollars, according to Bellard.

"In the last month, our public works crew has cleaned out over 200 tires on various parish roads," points out Bellard. "Amongst tires are furniture, large appliances, and trash bags filled with various waste."

In this photo below, Bessard says a trailer home was torn down and all of the remains were dumped down Spatz Rd. in Eunice. The violators were reported to LA Wildlife and Fisheries and will be prosecuted.

