OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Females of several different ages are speaking up against an Opelousas man who they accuse of touching them inappropriately.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, a parent of the juvenile victim met with deputies at the beginning of June to report his daughter was being sexually abuse allegedly by the suspect. This led to two juveniles and two older females coming forward with the sexual battery allegations.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office Vehicle KATC Photo loading...

Juvenile 1 accused the suspect of touching her inappropriately on two separate occasions.

Juvenile 2 accused the suspect of touching her inappropriately beginning in her early childhood years.

The third victim accused the suspect of touching her inappropriately multiple times during a 4-year period.

The fourth victim accused the suspect of touching her inappropriately during her childhood years.

Detectives say when they questioned the suspect, he admitted to inappropriately touching the juveniles.

The suspect, 68-year-old Alan Courville, faces the following charges:

Sexual Battery (2 counts)

Misdemeanor Sexual Battery (5 counts)

On Monday, Courville was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail. No bond has been set at this time.

Reminder from St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.