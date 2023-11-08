Breaux Bridge, LA (KPEL News) - The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Department in south Louisiana needs the public's help solving a burglary that happened earlier this year.

Unfortunately, crimes happen every day across Acadiana, and solving these crimes isn't as easy as popular television would suggest. Law enforcement officials often tell us that, while they do a thorough job of collecting evidence and talking to witnesses, an arrest doesn't typically happen within a 45-minute time constraint.

Get our free mobile app

What is true is that detectives, deputies, and police officers work diligently to close cases, but some of the trails go cold. However, they don't go away, as evidenced by the most current case at the top of the St. Martin Parish Crime Stoppers radar.

At midnight on June 7, 2023, Henderson Police responded to a complaint of a burglary at a business located in the 2900 block of Grand Point Hwy.

When they arrived, officers discovered that a black male subject captured on surveillance camera, forcibly entered an office inside the business and stole approximately $10,000.00 in cash.

St. Martin Parish Suspect Courtesy St. Martin Parish Sheriff loading...

The suspect was wearing light-colored pants, a multi-colored plaid letterman’s style jacket with a large letter P on the left side and the number 91 on the left sleeve. He was last seen fleeing the area in a dark colored SUV heading westbound on I-10.Courtesy St. Martin Parish Sheriff

Anyone who knows the identity and/or whereabouts of the man in the picture is asked to please contact St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 441-3030 or you can report it via the free P3 Tips App. You can also dial **TIPS on your cell phone.

All tipsters remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)