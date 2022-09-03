St. Martinville Issues Emergency City Wide Water Shut-Off
The City of St. Martinville has issued an emergency water shut-off beginning tonight.
St. Martinville Emergency Water Shut-Off and Boil Advisory
KATC is reporting the City of St. Martinville has issued and emergency water shut-off and boil advisory for residents beginning at 10pm tonight (9/3/22).
From the City of St. Martinville's Facebook Page -
"Due to necessary repairs, utility crews will shut off water city wide to make emergency repairs at the corner of Madison and Lewis Streets beginning at 10:00 pm tonight.
Repairs are expected to take approximately 3 -4 hours.
Boil advisory will be in effect until further notice.
Sorry for any inconvenience."
