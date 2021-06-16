Water to be Shut Off Wednesday in St. Martinville

Sometimes we take things for granted and when they are taken from us we are, sometimes, not certain what to do with ourselves.

CONVENIENCES? THIS IS A CONVENIENCE?

When the internet goes down, we lose our collective minds. When a street is blocked for improvements or repairs, we feel SO inconvenienced, not taking time to think of the convenience we've enjoyed since the road was built. When we open the refrigerator and see the light come on, do we rejoice and give thanks for the modern wonder of the technology that gives us electricity and refrigeration? No. But let the electricity blink off long enough for us to have to reset the clock on the microwave and we are ready to rip our hair out.

WHAT'S GOING ON?

With that being said, residents of St. Martinville are being given ample notice of a water issue so as to NOT be inconvenienced (forewarned is forearmed, right?). The City of St. Martinville has announced a disruption in its regular water service, an unfortunate necessity.

Water will be shut off at 10 pm on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in preparations for repairing water lines. Water will be turned back on after the needed repairs are made.

THE WATER IS BACK ON, SO WE'RE ALL GOOD NOW, RIGHT?

Once the lines are repaired, people will be able to get back to normal, right? Well, not quite: after the work is done, there will be a period of time in which the city will be under a "Boil Advisory". How long will the residents of the city of St. Martinville have to boil their water? TFN (that's 'Til Further Notice for you non-acronym people). The water must be tested in intervals until test results show that the water is safe for consumption.

