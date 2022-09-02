St. Martinville Man Sentenced for Mailing Meth to Girlfriend in Lafayette

A sentence of over 12 years in prison was handed down to a St. Martinville man after he was convicted of mailing methamphetamine to his girlfriend in Lafayette over three years ago.

41-year-old Irvin J. Butler pleaded guilty over three months ago to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine after he was caught in March of 2019 mailing the package from Arizona to an address in Lafayette. Agents intercepted that "suspicious package" before it made it to its intended target, deploying a canine who confirmed that drugs were inside. After a search warrant was obtained, agents sent the package to the address and noticed the girlfriend taking possession of it.

The package contained approximately 1,858 grams - or 4 pounds - of methamphetamine. It was confirmed by the Acadiana Criminalistics Laboratory for analysis.

Agents say the girlfriend later admitted to them that she had been dating Butler and he had been sending packages to her home. That day, as a matter of fact, he sent her a text message that the package would be delivered to her residence.

Investigators say they also caught Butler making two wire transfers to an individual in Arizona and noticed him tracking the package online after it was mailed in Arizona.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

The Best Fall Cooking Louisiana Has To Offer Get your roux, trinity, and andouille together. It's time for the best Cajun and Creole cooking to celebrate the fall weather.

Facts About Impaired Driving