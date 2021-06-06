Stabbing Victim Dies, Opelousas Suspect Arrested

44-year-old Corey Rosette of Opelousas is accused of Second Degree Murder after a stabbing Friday afternoon left another Opelousas man dead.

In a press release, Opelousas Police say the alleged murder happened at Perrault Street. Witnesses reported to officers that the man later identified as the suspect - Rosette - was seen walking away from the area with a bloodied white shirt wrapped around his arm. Rosette was found about a block away near the intersection of Stardust Street and Evergreen Lane.

mugshot from Opelousas Police

The victim - 45-year-old James Kennerson - made it to Opelousas General Hospital but died from the multiple stab wounds.

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive for the stabbing.

Rosette has been booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.

10 of Louisiana's Weirdest Laws