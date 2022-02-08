‘Stalekracker’ Might Have the Most Entertaining Cajun Cooking Channel on YouTube [Watch]

There are many people on YouTube cooking Cajun food, but "StaleKracker" might have the most entertaining you'll see. And, he can actually cook! Aw yeah, dude...

stale cracker jambalaya Stale Cracker Official loading...

In less than two years, Stalekracker Official has racked up 322K subscribers and 44,879,543 views, so clearly he's doing something right. Actually, he's doing a lot of things right.

Funny Cajun YouTube Channels

Throughout the years, we've seen a few local people reach Cajun YouTube celeb status.

The first local Cajun YouTuber that comes to mind is of course Nonc Chaus and his now-infamous "Cajun On-Star" video that had everyone in Acadiana in stitches.

But, one of the first Cajun YouTubers to do it is the one and only Poo Poo Broussard.

DJ Rhett is another hilarious Cajun YouTuber, known for his Cajun overdub videos and of course his catchphrase "Y'all Catchin?"

Now, let's take a look at the so say "new kid on the block" Stalekraker.

Stalekracker Youtube

Stalekracker is a little different from the guys listed above because he not only brings the funny, but he cooks while he's doing it.

With more of a "Joe Dirt turned TBoy" vibe, Stalekracker might be a jokester, but as you'll see in his videos, he's no joke in the kitchen.

With videos showing folks how to cook things like crawfish mac & cheese, deer meat pizza, Sac-a-lait poboy with ghost pepper frog legs, king cake cinnamon rolls, and a whole lot more, Stalekracker will make you as hungry and he does happy.

Sac-a-lait poboy with ghost pepper frog legs Stale Cracker Official Via YouTube loading...

At this point, it's not exactly certain where in Acadiana Stalekracker is from, but he clearly knows what he's doing when it comes to cooking delicious Cajun staples like jambalaya, gumbo, and even shrimp and grits.

It's not just Cajun food Stakekracker cooks, he also makes incredible dishes like chicken noodle soup, three meat chili, steak, and more, all with a South Louisiana twist of course, and all infused with a bit of Acadiana humor as well.

Stalekracker is also on Facebook with close to 1,300,000 followers!

So without any further ado, check out a few of Stalekracker's videos below, and make sure to give him a follow on YouTube HERE, Facebook HERE, and Instagram HERE.

As a matter of fact, you can also go to his linktree page for official Stalekracker merch, cookbook, and much more.