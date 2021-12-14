State Police Investigating After Lafayette Deputy Fires Gun

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office has asked Louisiana State Police to investigate after a deputy fired his weapon today according to Lafayette Parish Spokesperson Valerie Ponseti.

There are very few details about the "who, what, when, and how" of this situation that is being offered by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. What we do know is that a deputy was investigating a situation on Charbonnet Road at around 7:30 this morning.

Ponseti says there was interaction with a suspect, in which the "deputy discharged a firearm". As is the policy of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, they have asked Louisiana State Police to investigate the shooting.

There is no information about whether or not anyone was struck by the gunfire, or if any property was hit. We are working to gather more information at this time.

