Tuesday, May 24th, 2022 will forever mark a sad day in the United States.

Nineteen students and 2 teachers were killed at Robb elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, making it the second deadliest school shooting in U.S. history.

The school teaches grades two through four.

Reports say Uvalde officials named 18-year-old Salvador Romas as the suspected gunman in the Texas school shooting incident that left 19 students and 2 teachers dead.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr met with the media prior to yesterday's playoff game between the Warriors and Dallas Mavericks, delivering a powerful speech after the tragic shooting in Uvalde.

Kerr has been an advocate of more gun control for many years. His father was the victim of gun violence when Steve was a teenager.

Malcolm Kerr was was the president of the American University of Beirut. He was shot and killed by a gunmen in 1984.

