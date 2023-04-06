Student Arrested Following Threats That Forced Lockdown of Crowley High School

CROWLEY, La. (KPEL News) - A note found on a staff member's desk caused Crowley High School to be locked down on Thursday until Acadia Parish Sheriff's deputies were able to clear school of threats and eventually make an arrest.

According to Sheriff K.P. Gibson, the note contained threats of the school being "shot up" on today's date. The note was found as school was beginning Thursday morning.

Crowley High School

Investigators identified a person on interest, then arrested a juvenile student on a Terrorizing charge.

According to LA RS 14:40.1, "Terrorizing is the intentional communication of information that the commission of a crime of violence is imminent or in progress or that a circumstance dangerous to human life exists or is about to exist, with the intent of causing members of the general public to be in sustained fear for their safety; or causing evacuation of a building, a public structure, or a facility of transportation; or causing other serious disruption to the general public."

Those found guilty of Terrorizing face a prison sentence of up to 15 years and/or fines up to $15,000.

Sheriff Gibson had this message for everyone:

Our deputies have trained for threats, especially within our school systems. Though this threat was deemed to be a non-active incident, we will always treat threats as real until the investigation deems otherwise.

