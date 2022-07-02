Stuffy Nose and Clogged Sinuses? This Hack Clears Them in Seconds

Do you still look sideways at someone when you see them sneeze or cough or blow their nose in public? Yeah, me too. It's probably going to take me a few more years to let my pandemic paranoia calm down. But one thing we can all agree on is that no one likes a stuffed-up nose or clogged-up sinuses. During the summer months, it seems as if the misery is worse.

If you're like me being forced to be a mouth breather because of allergies or sinusitis or something worse is the stuff that nightmares are made of. I've literally rubbed my nose raw from blowing it so often when the clogs come. If you've done the same then I truly have a breath of fresh air for you.

This hack or tip comes from a YouTube influencer named Dr Mandell. According to the good doctor, it's possible to unstuff your sinuses in seconds without the use of a single tissue. All you have to do is this.

If you can't watch the video or you want clarification on what's going on, here is the skinny. By the way, you might want to do this in private because you're going to look pretty strange when you do it.

The first step is to take your right thumb and place it below your left cheekbone. You'll want to gently push in and out with the thumb. While you're doing that grab the ear lobe of the same side ear and pull it straight out. Hold that pose for ten seconds.

Then as in the world of shampoo and conditioner, you will repeat the process on the other side of your head. I have tried the method and it works. In fact, it works so well you'd think other doctors would be pimping the idea to help ease the suffering of those who get those really nasty sinus headaches.

Now, about your stuffed-up nose. This is also covered in Dr Mandell's YouTube video. You will want to take two fingers and pinch your nose closed. Now, with the nose still pinched, take a deep breath and lean your head back as if you were wanting to look at the ceiling.

Hold this position for several seconds. According to Dr Mandell's video, this action stimulates the brain to tell the sinus region and the nasal passages to open up. You might have to hold the position for more than a few seconds to realize the full benefit.

When you've reached that moment in time when you can't hold your breath any longer let go of your nose and exhale through your mouth, very important that you release the air through your mouth. Lower your head back to its normal position and be prepared to be amazed.

The technique works on all kinds of nasal issues. Whether it's an allergy or a cold or the stench of someone's feet, whatever the reason for the clog, this will clear it. What makes this even sweeter is that you can teach the trick to your kids, even your toddlers. Or you can make a game out of it and help them breathe easier too.

