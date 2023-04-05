Sulphur, Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Impersonating Law Enforcement Officer While Robbing Home in Acadia Parish
ACADIA PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Individuals in the community of Branch are being hailed for major "a major difference" today after a Sulphur man accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer while allegedly robbing a home on Tuesday morning has been captured.
According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, local tipsters alerted deputies on Tuesday that a suspicious person was running through the fields in the area of the Branch Highway near White Oak Highway. Then, local residents joined the deputies to surround a field the suspect was in. The suspect then surrendered and was arrested.
It all began around 8:00 a.m. that morning when Sheriff K.P. Gibson says the suspect - 33-year-old Adam Creel - forcefully entered the victim's home wearing law enforcement credentials from another parish. These were law enforcement items - a jacket, badge, and other markings - that were reported stolen as part of a burglary investigation.
Creel then allegedly used handcuffs to detain the homeowner while he rummaged through the home, taking various items before running away. Fortunately, the victim was not injured.
Sheriff Gibson says he is very thankful to the locals who helped his deputies make the capture.
This investigation remains open as deputies are working to identify other person(s) involved in this case. For years we have asked the public to help law enforcement when they see something to report it. In this case, if the local residents would not have taken the extra steps that they did, we may still be looking for this suspect. I would like to thank these individuals for their help, as it made a major difference in this case.
Creel faces the following charges:
- Home Invasion
- Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Armed Robbery
- Obstruction of Justice
- False Imprisonment
- Impersonating a Law Enforcement Officer
A hold has been placed on Creel on warrants from Calcasieu Parish as he remains in the Acadia Parish Jail.