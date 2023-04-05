ACADIA PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Individuals in the community of Branch are being hailed for major "a major difference" today after a Sulphur man accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer while allegedly robbing a home on Tuesday morning has been captured.

According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, local tipsters alerted deputies on Tuesday that a suspicious person was running through the fields in the area of the Branch Highway near White Oak Highway. Then, local residents joined the deputies to surround a field the suspect was in. The suspect then surrendered and was arrested.

Branch Highway, google street view Branch Highway, google street view loading...

It all began around 8:00 a.m. that morning when Sheriff K.P. Gibson says the suspect - 33-year-old Adam Creel - forcefully entered the victim's home wearing law enforcement credentials from another parish. These were law enforcement items - a jacket, badge, and other markings - that were reported stolen as part of a burglary investigation.

Creel then allegedly used handcuffs to detain the homeowner while he rummaged through the home, taking various items before running away. Fortunately, the victim was not injured.

Facebook via Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office Sheriff K.P. Gibson, Facebook via Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

Sheriff Gibson says he is very thankful to the locals who helped his deputies make the capture.

This investigation remains open as deputies are working to identify other person(s) involved in this case. For years we have asked the public to help law enforcement when they see something to report it. In this case, if the local residents would not have taken the extra steps that they did, we may still be looking for this suspect. I would like to thank these individuals for their help, as it made a major difference in this case.

Creel faces the following charges:

Home Invasion

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Armed Robbery

Obstruction of Justice

False Imprisonment

Impersonating a Law Enforcement Officer

A hold has been placed on Creel on warrants from Calcasieu Parish as he remains in the Acadia Parish Jail.

Acadia Parish Jail, google street view Acadia Parish Jail, google street view loading...

Weird Things That In Some Places Can Get You Arrested

Celebrity Arrests You Will Never Forget About After All These Years