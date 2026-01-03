SULPHUR, La. (KPEL News) — A Sulphur woman faces first-degree murder charges after police say she shot and killed her 1-year-old daughter on New Year’s Day.

According to Sulphur Police Department spokesman Maj. Jason Gully, officers responded to a home on Quelqueshue Street after 8 p.m. Wednesday. Kristin Bass is accused of killing the child, identified as Acelynn Moss by the victim’s father, Bradley Moss.

What Happened at the Quelqueshue Street Home

Moss told investigators he heard a boom and ran into the room to find Bass holding a gun. The 1-year-old had been shot, and the couple’s 2-year-old was crying for help.

“I almost lost two babies. I lost one because her mama wanted to send her to God,” Moss said.

Moss said his older daughter was calling for help during the incident. Bass allegedly told him, “I just sent our baby to God. Now I gotta get her.”

Child Welfare Response and Criminal Charges

The Department of Children and Family Services took custody of the 2-year-old child following the incident.

Bass was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. She is being held at Calcasieu Correctional Center on $10 million bond.

First-degree murder in Louisiana carries mandatory life imprisonment without parole or the death penalty upon conviction.

