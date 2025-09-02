SUNSET, LA (KPEL) —A couple from Sunset is facing serious charges after disturbing allegations involving the abuse of a family member who has Down Syndrome and an intellectual disability.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, the Louisiana Department of Health, Office of Aging and Adult Services reported suspected abuse to authorities.

Capt. Lynnette Chavis, a specialist in investigations involving individuals with disabilities, uncovered substantial physical evidence that supported the abuse allegations, and now multiple arrests have been made.

Authorities arrested Benjamin Michael Lagrange, 48, and Kendall Lanclos Lagrange, 34, who are now facing a Cruelty to Persob with Infirmities charge.

Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz issued a strong statement following the arrests.

"Being a primary caregiver to persons with disabilities or infirmities can be challenging. It does not, at any time, justify the emotional or physical abuse of those persons,” said Sheriff Guidroz. “We would prefer that the caregivers reach out for assistance from the numerous resources available, rather than cause any harm."

If convicted, they could both face up to 10 years in prison and fines up to $10K.

Police ask that anyone with additional information call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-948-6516.

