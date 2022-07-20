As Lafayette Police and Sheriff's deputies continue the work to rid the Hub City of drugs - including the incredibly dangerous fentanyl - their latest drug bust involves a young woman who is accused of being in possession of over $271,000 worth of drugs and a couple of guns.

Google maps Google maps loading...

Investigators targeted 216 Longview Drive within the city of Lafayette. As you can see above, Longview Drive is located off Cameron Street not far from Cameron's intersection with Ambassador Caffery.

Once at the residence, narcotics agents say they made quite a find.

1,216 grams of crystal methamphetamine

310 grams of marijuana

109,263 milliliters (231 pints) of promethazine syrup

4 suspected fentanyl pills

a Masterpiece Arms Defender 9MM pistol

a Glock Model 22 .40-caliber pistol

various drug paraphernalia items

That's a total street value of $271,172.00.

Jalyn Landry, photo from Lafayette Police Jalyn Landry, photo from Lafayette Police loading...

Lafayette Police say 23-year-old Jalyn Landry is at the center of the bust. But, she wasn't at the residence as the search warrant was being executed, so an arrest warrant was issued for Landry for the following offenses:

RS 40:966A Possession of CDS Schedule I with Intent to Distribute (Marijuana)

RS 40:966C Possession of CDS Schedule I (Fentanyl)

RS 40:967A Possession of CDS Schedule II with Intent to Distribute (Crystal Methamphetamine)

RS 40:1060.13 Possession of a Legend Drug without Prescription with Intent to Distribute (Promethazine)

RS 40:1023 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

2 counts of RS 14:95E Illegal Possession of a Firearm in Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Lafayette Police say Landry turned herself in on Monday, July 18, to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Lafayette Parish Correctional Center staff photo Lafayette Parish Correctional Center staff photo loading...

Fentanyl has become a leading drug in an epidemic that takes over 100,000 lives each year, according to the CDC. The drug is often added to heroin without it being disclosed to the person buying the drug. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency outlines how dangerous fentanyl has become:

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine. Pharmaceutical fentanyl was developed for pain management treatment of cancer patients, applied in a patch on the skin. Because of its powerful opioid properties, Fentanyl is also diverted for abuse. Fentanyl is added to heroin to increase its potency, or be disguised as highly potent heroin. Many users believe that they are purchasing heroin and actually don’t know that they are purchasing fentanyl – which often results in overdose deaths. Clandestinely-produced fentanyl is primarily manufactured in Mexico.

In the video below, CBC News gives you a visual of how the painkiller became a public health crisis and why law enforcement officers across the country are fighting hard to get it off the streets.

The History Behind Lafayette's Street Names We drive them on a daily basis. Some are smoother than others. Some we use more frequently than others. Some randomly start, end, and/or change names. They're the streets of Lafayette. The names behind many of these streets have interesting histories. We take a look at where those names come from and the impact their namesakes have had on the city and the parish.

Seven Forgotten Facts About Lafayette The area now known as downtown Lafayette was first settled 200 years ago. While the street grid of that original settlement is the same as it was then, the rest of the city has grown and changed exponentially. Let's take a look at some of those changes by taking a look at some of the forgotten facts in Lafayette history.