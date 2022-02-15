Suspect Arrested in Broussard Homicide

One week ago, Broussard Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Ridgeview Drive to find a male laying dead after being shot.

Now, we know who is suspected of allegedly murdering him.

Captain Zac Gerard with Broussard Police says 23-year-old Dalelon Malik Williams turned himself in to the United States Marshal's Task Force and has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the charge of Second-Degree Murder. His bond has been set at $500,000.00 as he awaits his court date.

