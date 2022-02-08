Police in Broussard Are Investigating a Deadly Shooting

Officials with the Broussard Police Department are currently investigating a fatal shooting that happenec at around 12:30 this morning.

Assistant Chief Tony Ashy says, via press release, that officer were called out to the 100 block of Ridgeview Drive to investigate after calls came in saying that shots had been fired.

Broussard Police car, Facebook via Broussard Police Department Broussard Police car, Facebook via Broussard Police Department loading...

A man was there at the scene who had been shot, and the man later died based on being shot.

There are very few other details that will be released at this time according to Ashy.

Police ask anyone who knows anythng, to call the Broussard Police Department at 337-837-6259. You can also call Lafayette Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS (8477).

