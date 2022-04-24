Lafayette Police Respond to Hotel to Find Toddler Shot

The Lafayette Police Department was called out to a hotel on the Northeast Evangeline Thruway to find that a toddler had been shot.

Police got to the scene, and the child was immediately taken to the hospital. The child later was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Lafayette Police Car with Lights Courtesy KATC loading...

The spokesman for the Lafayette Police Department Sergeant Paul Mouton says that the call came in at around 5:30 Saturday evening.

The family member who spoke to detectives said they stepped out of the hotel room for a moment when they hear a gunshot ring out.

The family member found the child had been shot in the stomach.

Mouton says detectives are working to determine what the circumstances were surrounding the shooting incident in this hotel in the 1300 block of Northeast Evangeline Thruway.

We will bring you details as they become available.

