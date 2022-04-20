Police Arrest Erath Man for 2018 Shooting Death

Abbeville Police Chief Bill Spearman's department has announced, via a press release, that they have arrested an Erath man for a shooting death that happened on March 26, 2018.

Department Spokesman Lieutenant Jonathan Touchet says that after investigators recently received some forensic evidence, detectives were able to secure an arrested warrant for murder for Daniel Paul Simon for the death of 26-year-old Heikeem Jaleel Hebert.

While much forensic evidence was found at the scene of the vehicle crash and shooting death of Hebert in 2018, detectives had to wait for further analysis of all of the items sent in for testing. During that time they continued to work on the case, and they developed more information about the suspect, Daniel Simon.

According to investigators, they found Hebert shot to death in his car around the area of South East and 7th Street after reports came in about shots being fired in that area.

Simon, who was already in jail on another unrelated matter, was taken to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center and booked on the following charges:

First-Degree Murder

Attempted First-Degree Murder

A reminder from Lieutenant Touchet, is to always tip about anything related to any crimes in Abbeville by calling their department at 337-893-2511. The Abbeville Police Department also has a TIPS line which you can reach by calling 337-892-6777. Everyone who calls the TIPS line can remain anonymous.

Another anonymous way to give information about any crime is to call the Crime Stoppers of Vermilion TIPS Line at 337-740-TIPS (8477). You can also download and use the P3 app on any phone.

South Louisiana's Most Infamous Speed Traps

Historic Pictures Of Lafayette That You've Probably Never Seen