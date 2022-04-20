Man Wanted on Attempted Murder Charge Still Being Sought

A spokesman for Crime Stoppers of Vermilion, Eddie Langlinais, says they are working to help the Abbeville Police Department in their search for a shooting suspect.

Lieutenant Jonathan Touchet of the Abbeville Police Department says they are still searching for 27-year-old Jaylin Veney for a shooting that happened on Saturday, April 9.

The shooting happened near East Oak and Bailey Streets, and one person has already been arrested in connection with the case.

Langlinais says they are searching for Veney, and he will be charged with the following;

Attempted Second-Degree Murder

Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

The last address that law enforcement has for Veney is Oliver Street in Abbeville.

Police describe him as being a black male with brown eyes along with black hair. He stands around five feet, nine inches tall. He weighs around 130 pounds.

If you know anything about Veney's location, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Vermilion at 337-740-TIPS (8477). You do not have to give any information about yourself. You can also download and use the P3 app on any mobile device. That is also an anonymous way to communicate with the police.

