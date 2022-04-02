Abbeville Wanted for Second Degree Murder for Shooting Death

An Abbeville man is being sought by police after a man who was shot in the head has died of his injuries. Officials say their suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Back on March 18, officers were called out to Clover Street at around 8 o'clock at night after calls were received about shots being fired in that area.

When officers got to Clover Street near North Bailey Street they found a man who had been shot in the head. According to Lieutenant Jonathan Touchet, 18-year-old Freddy Gomezsoto was the victim. He was taken to a hospital, but officials say Gomezsoto died on March 30 from his injuries.

Officers began investigating the crime, and Touchet says they subsequently developed Gary Turner Jr. as a suspect in connection with the shooting.

The search is now on for Turner, also from Abbeville, who is being sought by police as he will face a charge of Second Degree Murder.

Touchet says they are not releasing any other information about the case at this time, but they are asking for the public's help in finding Turner.

Abbeville Police Department officials are asking for the public's help in finding Turner. They want to stress that Turner should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know anything concerning the whereabouts of Gary Turner Jr., you are asked to contact the Abbeville Police Department at 337-893-2511. The department also has a tips line, and you can remain anonymous by calling 337-892-6777.

There is also another option to give information and remain anonymous. You can call Crimestoppers of Vermilion at 337-740-TIPS(8477). Anonymity also applies when you download and use the P3 app on any mobile device.

