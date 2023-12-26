Three people were injured following a drive-by shooting in Abbeville on Christmas Day.

According to the Abbeville Police Department, their officers were dispatched around 4:30 pm to a report of shots fired at the 400 block of 8th Street.

Upon arrival, officers found two male victims with multiple gunshot wounds and a third victim in critical condition. The third victim was believed to have more serious injuries and they were taken to a local hospital by family members before police arrived.

Authorities said that suspects drove up to the residence on 8th Street and opened fire on the parked car containing the three victims.

Abbeville Police did not identify the victims but said that two of them are in critical condition. The third was reported to be released from the hospital last night, but we do not have confirmation if that indeed happened yet.

Abbeville Police Crusier Abbeville Police Crusier loading...

The case remains under investigation and Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy is urging the public to provide any information regarding this crime by calling the Abbeville Police Department at (337) 893-2511 or contacting the "TIPS" line at (337) 892-6777.

All callers will remain anonymous. Citizens can also send anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Vermilion by calling (337) 740-TIPS or the P3 app.