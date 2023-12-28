One Person Hospitalized After Drive-By Shooting in St. Martin Parish

One Person Hospitalized After Drive-By Shooting in St. Martin Parish

A drive-by shooting in St. Martin Parish has left one person hospitalized, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred in the 1000 block of Potato Shed Road at the intersection of Grand Anse Highway at approximately 6:30 pm on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (This is located just north of Henderson.)

According to the Sheriff's Office, a passenger traveling through the intersection sustained a gunshot wound after an unknown individual in a passing vehicle fired at their vehicle.

The victim was transported to a local hospital last night.

No other information has been released at this time and the suspect remains on the loose.

The investigation by the SMPSO remains ongoing and we will update this story if and when new information becomes available.

