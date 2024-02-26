Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Remember on October 14, 2023, when everyone in Louisiana was fascinated by seeing the solar eclipse as it cast through the trees? Maybe you and your family made pinhole cameras to watch it safely. Get ready because we are going to be treated to another one in 2024!

Lafayette may not be in the path of totality, but it will be pretty doggone close. That goes for most of Acadiana. Eclipse2024.org figures a 99% magnitude totality, and they've developed an easy-to-use online tool that lets you know what to expect in whichever city you'll be when it happens.

WHAT IS A SOLAR ECLIPSE?

A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, and it can only happen during a New Moon. Although they aren't visible to everyone every time, two happen every year.

WHEN WILL THE SOLAR ECLIPSE HAPPEN?

Astronomers predict that the solar eclipse will begin around 12:30 PM on Monday, April 8, 2024. The peak is expected around 1:45, and the event will be over by 3:00 PM in our area.

NASA lists the states that will be in the path of totality:

From Mexico, entering the United States in Texas, and traveling through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. Small parts of Tennessee and Michigan will also experience the total solar eclipse.

Of course, Louisiana neighbors Texas, so we will have a nice show!

2024 eclipse map NASA loading...

WHAT CAN WE EXPECT IN EACH PARISH?

Eclipse2024.org has created a tool that is beyond cool! (Excuse me while I geek out for a moment.)

You go to the page, enter your location, and you can watch a preview of how much of the sun will be eclipsed during the event whether you're in Lafayette, New Iberia, Opelousas, Crowley, Abbeville, Breaux Bridge, or anywhere in the country.

You can find the link here.

CAN I LOOK AT IT?

NO! Not without special glasses. Never look directly at the sun. But, there are other ways you can see what's happening if you don't have special glasses.

1- If you're under a tree, you'll see the "reflection" of the eclipse on the ground under the tree. The gaps in the leaves act like pinhole projectors.

attachment-15C12838-3F50-4731-A04B-18780866F028 loading...

2- If you'd like to make a pinhole camera, it's really easy to do. Here are the instructions.

DIY: Eclipse Viewing Without Those Special Glasses Just click on the pic to open the YouTube video. Gallery Credit: Jim Weaver