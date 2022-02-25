Abbeville Drive-By Shooting Suspects Crash Car During Chase

Abbeville Police officials were able to track down two men whom they believe are responsible for a drive-by shooting that happened on February 16.

Police were called at around 1:30 that Wednesday morning after someone fired numerous shots into a home. Lieutenant Jonathan Touchet says detectives determined the identity of the two suspects they believed were in that car.

Tra'Maine Wiltz Photo courtesy of Abbeville Police Department loading...

Wednesday the two suspects were seen in the vehicle believed to have been used for the drive-by shooting.

When police tried to stop the car, the two sped away, but they didn't get far after they wrecked the car into a ditch on Woodlawn Road. Both men were arrested.

Iverson Allen-Spencer Photo courtesy of Abbeville Police Department loading...

Both Iverson Allen-Spencer and Tra'Maine Wiltz of Abbeville were charged with the following:

Principle to Attempted First Degree Murder

Obstruction of Justice

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile

Both men were booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail.

Abbeville Police Chief Bill Spearman says he is thankful for the hard work of the Abbeville officers. He also is appreciative of the help they received from the Maurice Police Department and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office.

In their ongoing effort to combat crime in Abbeville, Touchet says anytime you have information about a crime, you can call the Abbeville Police Department at 337-893-2511. The Abbeville Police Department also has a "Tips" line at 337-892-6777. You do not have to give any information about yourself. Police just want information about crimes.

Another says to give information anonymously is by calling Crime Stoppers of Vermilion at 337-740-TIPS (8477). You can also use the P3 app from any mobile device.

Weird Louisiana Laws