UPDATE: The Lafayette Police Department has updated this story. They say the suspect responsible for the shooting has been arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

The suspect has been identified as Terry Joseph Jr, 22, of Rayne, Louisiana. He was booked on one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Sadly, the victim, Percy James Rochester Jr, 39, of Lafayette, Louisiana, died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

The Lafayette Police Department is reporting that one person is currently in the hospital after being struck by gunfire while sitting in a vehicle early this morning.

LPD was dispatched around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, to investigate a shooting near the intersection of North University Avenue and Willow Street.

A preliminary investigation indicated that shots were fired into the victim's vehicle while they were traveling near the intersection. The victim was struck by gunfire.

The victim was transported by personal transportation to a local hospital before the officers arrived on the scene.

The victim is currently listed in critical condition at a local hospital.

Detectives have been on the scene overnight and the investigation remains ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.