Suspects Arrested in Abbeville Cold Case Murder

An Abbeville man was gunned down near his home on Hawthorne Street in February 2018, but the case went nowhere as there just was not enough evidence to make any arrests in the case. Fast forward to now, and Abbeville Police Administration Lieutenant Jonathan Touchet says the case has heated up.

Photo courtesy of Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office

According to Touchet, new evidence was obtained in reference to Marlon Brown's shooting death, and officers arrested Cody Guidry for Second-Degree Murder. Three other people were also arrested in connection with the case.

Photo courtesy of Abbeville Police Department

Very few details about this evidence are being released, but we do know that police also arrested Travis Cooper For Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Obstruction of Justice. Two other people, Nikki Hebert and Tanesha Hills, were also arrested for Obstruction of Justice in connection with the case.

Abbeville Police Chief William Spearman says that there is the possibility that more arrests will happen in this case, and that is part of the reason that they are not releasing specific details about the new evidence.