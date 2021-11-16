Do You Have a Tip to Solve the Case After Abbeville Shooting?

UPDATE: (11/17/21)

Lt. Jonathan Touchet says that a juvenile has been arrested on two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder. He is alleged to have shot a 15-year-old getting off a bus in Abbeville Tuesday afternoon.

ORIGINAL: (11/16/21)

It's sad, but it's true. There was another shooting in the City of Abbeville. Lieutenant Jonathan Touchet says this shooting happened in the area of Maude Avenue and Schlessinger Street this afternoon.

While there is very little information at this time, Touchet says the victim of the shooting was a male juvenile who is being treated at an area hospital. He's a juvenile so they will not release any other information. They are continuing to investigate so please contact the Abbeville Police Department if you have any information about what happened.

While officers were called out to investigate today's shooting, they ended up arresting a person for an unrelated shooting.

When the police arrived on the scene they happened to see 19-year-old Jha'Juan Campbell. Campbell was wanted for a shooting on Monday, October 11. He was arrested on two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder. He was then booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail.

Abbeville Police Chief says there are several agencies who assisted with today's events, and he wants to thank the following law enforcement agencies:

The Vermilion Parish Violent Crimes Task Force

The Abbeville City Marshal's Office

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office

The SRT Team from the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office

The Vermilion Parish Metro Narcotics Task Force

Photo courtesy of Vermilion Crime Stoppers Facebook Page

If you know anything about today's shooting where the juvenile was shot, or if you know information about any other crimes, you can call the Abbeville Police Department at 337-893-2511. You can also call the Abbeville Police Department's Tips Line at 337-892-6777. You can also send your anonymous information by calling CrimeStoppers of Vermilion by dialing 337-740-TIPS(8477). You can also anonymously give information by downloading and using the P3 app on any mobile device.