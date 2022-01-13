While not much information is being released at this time, Abbeville Police Department officials do indicate that more arrests are likely after a "Shots Fired" call.

What Administration Lieutenant and Public Information Officer Jonathan Touchet can say at this time is that they recovered some guns from at the home of Tavis Briggs in Abbeville.

Around 5:30 Wednesday evening, the call about the shots came in directing Abbeville Police officers to a home in the 1700 block of Isreal Parker Drive. After investigating, they were able to get a search warrant for Briggs' home, and they recovered some firearms.

Guns Confiscated from Tavis Briggs Photo courtesy of Abbeville Police loading...

Briggs was booked into the Vermilion Paris Correctional Center on the following two charges:

Obstruction of Justice

Illegal Use of Weapons

If you know something about this shooting incident, you can call the Abbeville Police Department at 337-893-2511. Their "Tips" line is 337-892-6777. When you call, you do not have to identify yourself.

Another option to give information is to call the Crime Stoppers of Vermilion Tips Line at 337-740-TIPS(8477). Once again, you can remain anonymous. If you prefer, download and use the P3 app on any mobile device in order to give information about this or any other crime.

