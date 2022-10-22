An Opelousas man is dead after being fatally shot in the 100 block of South Academy Street.

Police officers were called out to the area at around 2:40 Saturday afternoon to respond to a call of shots being fired.

Officers pulled up to find a man who had been shot several times. The man was seen lying in the roadway.

According to Chief Martin McClendon, his officers started life-saving measures while emergency paramedics were on the way. They arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

McClendon says they will not release the identity of the man until they are done notifying the next of kin.

Detectives are still working on interviewing witnesses in connection with the case. McClendon adds that they are also working to find any surveillance video that might be available.

McClendon says he can't release any other information at this time but will release more details as those become available.

The list of people who have been shot to death in Acadiana only continues to grow and other numbers regarding homicides not related to shooting incidents have also grown.

List of Homicides and Deaths in Acadiana for 2022 There have been multiple homicides in Acadiana for 2022. The following is a list, by parish, of each of the homicides and deaths that have happened so far this year. It is astounding the number of deaths in our area this year. Multiple deaths due to shootings have happened this year along with several hit-and-run deaths.