Arrest Made in Lafayette Homicide Case; First Homicide in 2022

Lafayette Police Department Spokeswoman Sergeant Robin Green says that a woman wanted on homicide charges turned herself in to authorities at around 9 o'clock on Wednesday night.

Green says they have booked 49-year-old Dawn Harris in the death of a 53-year-old man. Harris, and the victim, Joseph Zeno, were in a relationship.

This investigation is still ongoing, and officials are hoping that someone who might know something, will come forward to provide information about this situation.

Harris is accused of second-degree murder after a shooting that happened in the 400 block of Haig Street in the early morning hours of Monday, January 10. No other information surrounding the circumstances of the shooting has been released at this time. The victim had been taken to a hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.

There is an active investigation into the shooting, so if you know something, you should call Lafayette Crime Stoppers anonymously at 337-232-TIPS(8477). All they want is information if you know something about this case. Another way to give information is by downloading the P3 app on your phone. This is also an anonymous process.

Harris was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center last night. This was the first homicide that was recorded in Lafayette so far this year.

