UPDATE: One Child & One Man Dead Following Opelousas Shooting

UPDATE:

Officials from the Opelousas Police Department say that another victim has died following a shooting that happened this week in Opelousas.

Chief Martin McClendon says a 4-year-old child also succumbed to injuries related to the shooting.

ORIGINAL:

The Opelousas Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man according to KATC. Three children were also wounded according to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon.

Apparently, there was a call last night about some kind of altercation, but the adults on the scene said nothing was happening.

It was determined that the shooting happened at this home in the 700 block of Mia Street just before one o'clock Wednesday morning.

What circumstances occurred surrounding the shooting are not known at this time, and it's an active investigation.

Chief McClendon told Louisiana Radio Network that this crime scene was one of the most shocking he had seen in his thirty-plus years in law enforcement.

He added that residents have told him that people are coming into Opelousas from outside areas to cause chaos in the town.

