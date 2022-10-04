The Lafayette Police Department is once again at the scene of a fatal shooting.

Several fatal shootings have happened in Lafayette Parish since the beginning of this year.

What We Know at This Time:

Lafayette Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in the 200 block of Tournoir Street.

As far as the details about the person being shot in their home, those are scarce at this time.

investigators are still working to determine key elements of what happened in this case. They are interviewing witnesses in connection with the case.

Lafayette Police were called out to the scene at around 10 o'clock this morning after getting a call that a shooting was taking place.

How You Can Help:

If anyone has any details about this shooting, you are asked to call Lafayette Police.

You can also anonymously call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS (8477).

If you prefer, another anonymous way to share information is to download and use the P3 app on your phone.

If your tips lead to arrest you can earn reward money.