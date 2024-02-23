Lafayette Crash Suspect Identified After Fleeing Fiery Scene that Left Car Split in Two

A serious car crash late Friday night (Feb. 23) in Lafayette led to a dramatic scene when a car was split in two after colliding with a utility pole, subsequently catching fire. This incident, occurring along Pandora Street, had one half of the vehicle striking a nearby home. Thankfully, no one in the home was injured.

The vehicle, later identified as stolen from a family member, was being driven by 37-year-old Connor Chaney of Lafayette, according to Lafayette Police. Immediately following the crash, Chaney fled the scene but eventually sought medical attention for injuries sustained in the accident. The Lafayette Police Department has since issued warrants for Chaney's arrest, citing the stolen vehicle's involvement in the crash.

This incident shines a light on the very concerns local residents have repeatedly voiced about the ongoing issue of speeding in the neighborhood, particularly alarming given the area's 35 mph speed limit.

The force of the impact not only split the car in two but also led to a fire.

Despite the potential for greater harm, it is noted that, besides Chaney, there were no other injuries reported.

The Lafayette Police Department is actively seeking Chaney and always encourages anyone with information to come forward. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

See the original story here.