2 More Arrests in Homicide Case of Breaux Bridge Victim Found Dead in Lafayette (UPDATE)
UPDATE: 34-year-old Brian Derousselle of Lafayette and a 17-year-old suspect from St. Landry Parish have been arrested in connection with Williams' death.
Derousselle was arrested at a home on Gathe Lane in Lafayette after multiple attempts were made by the SWAT team asking him to surrender. Derousselle faces charges of First-Degree Murder, Attempted First-Degree Murder, and Obstruction of Justice.
The juvenile faces charges of First-Degree Murder and Attempted First-Degree Murder after the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office provided help to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.
Edmond - the first suspect arrested - has been charged with First-Degree Murder and Attempted First-Degree Murder.
________________________________________________________
UPDATE: 20-year-old Lason Edmond was arrested Saturday in connection with the suspected homicide of Christopher Williams.
Lafayette Police say additional arrests are pending as the investigation continues.
______________________________________________________
36-year-old Christopher Williams of Breaux Bridge is dead as deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office believe he was the victim following a possible shooting near midnight early Friday.
According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, Williams was found dead in a vehicle after deputies responded to a call of a crash near the 200 block of Seafood Lane. As deputies were headed out to the scene, they were advised of reports of a possible shooting in the area of the scene.
Williams was the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash.
Deputies suspect his death to be a homicide as the investigation continues.
5 Worst Intersections in Lafayette According to You
Seven Crazy Louisiana Town Names Explained