UPDATE: 34-year-old Brian Derousselle of Lafayette and a 17-year-old suspect from St. Landry Parish have been arrested in connection with Williams' death.

Derousselle was arrested at a home on Gathe Lane in Lafayette after multiple attempts were made by the SWAT team asking him to surrender. Derousselle faces charges of First-Degree Murder, Attempted First-Degree Murder, and Obstruction of Justice.

The juvenile faces charges of First-Degree Murder and Attempted First-Degree Murder after the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office provided help to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

Edmond - the first suspect arrested - has been charged with First-Degree Murder and Attempted First-Degree Murder.

________________________________________________________

UPDATE: 20-year-old Lason Edmond was arrested Saturday in connection with the suspected homicide of Christopher Williams.

Lafayette Police say additional arrests are pending as the investigation continues.

______________________________________________________

36-year-old Christopher Williams of Breaux Bridge is dead as deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office believe he was the victim following a possible shooting near midnight early Friday.

According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, Williams was found dead in a vehicle after deputies responded to a call of a crash near the 200 block of Seafood Lane. As deputies were headed out to the scene, they were advised of reports of a possible shooting in the area of the scene.

Williams was the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash.

Deputies suspect his death to be a homicide as the investigation continues.

5 Worst Intersections in Lafayette According to You