Impersonating a police officer is a very serious offense. It carries a felony charge with up to two years in prison, is added to your pemanent criminal record, and can follow you into future employment or school opportunities, according to attorneycarl.com.

This is what 57-year-old Brad Schexnayder of Youngsville faces after he allegedly punched someone while allegedly identifying himself as a "Lafayette Police Officer."

The alleged incident happened on Tuesday, June 7th on the 1500 block of the Northeast Evangeline Thruway near the airport.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to a press release, Schexnayder drove his vehicle recklessly, abruptly stopping in front of an 18-wheeler that was traveling northbound. Officers say Schexnayder - dressed in a uniform that resembles a police uniform - got out of his vehicle pretending to be a local police officer, ordered the victim out of his 18-wheeler, then allegedly punched the victim in the face with a closed fist before getting back into his vehicle and driving away.

Brad Schexnayder, mugshot from LPSO Brad Schexnayder, mugshot from LPSO loading...

Two days later, investigators were able to track Schexnayder down at his home in Youngsville. Deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T team assisted investigators in taking Schexnayder into custody, after a brief standoff.

Investigators say Schexnayder works for a local private security company, not as a police officer.

Lafayette-Parish-Correctional-Center KPEL Lafayette-Parish-Correctional-Center KPEL loading...

Schexnayder has been charged with:

Impersonation of a Police Officer

Simple Battery

Reckless Operation of a Vehicle

He has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. His bond has been set for $6,500.00.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



30 Google Images that Show Youngsville's Growth [PHOTOS] Here are 30 Google Street View images that show Youngsville's growth over the past years.