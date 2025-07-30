Tarantulas are Beginning to Make Their Move Across Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL-FM) - In just a few weeks, 10s of thousands of tarantulas will begin their mating march across Louisiana.

This is the only time of year male tarantulas are active above ground for extended periods.

Here's what to expect and what to keep an out for...

Tarantula Mating Season Unsplash Via Julian Schultz loading...

Tarantula Mating Season In Louisiana

Beginning in August and lasting through October, the tarantula mating season is in full swing in Louisiana and Western and Southwestern states.

Mature male tarantulas leave their underground burrows and begin wandering in search of a mate.

READ MORE: These 8 Spiders Are Fine to Keep Around Your Louisiana Home

They may be spotted crossing roads, sidewalks, or open fields, often startling folks who aren’t used to seeing these large spiders out in the open.

In Louisiana, tarantula sightings usually happen in wooded or rural areas but they can definitely be spotted in the city around ditches and even in yards.

Tarantulas typically get moving around dusk or after dark, especially on warm evenings.

Tarantula Mating Season Unsplash Via Damon On Road loading...

Are Tarantulas Dangerous?

While tarantulas are pretty intimidating and look scary, they are generally harmless to humans.

Their bite isn't much worse than a bee sting, unless you're allergic.

You can expect some redness and swelling around where the tarantula bit you.

In rare cases, a tarantula bite can cause muscle cramps, low-grade fever, or nausea.

If you do get bitten by a tarantula, make sure to keep the area as clean as possible so it doesn't get infected.

READ MORE: The Five Most Dangerous Spiders in Louisiana

Louisiana Tarantulas Unsplash Via Angga Pramadita loading...

Where Are Tarantulas In Louisiana?

You'll find tarantula all over Louisiana, especially during mating season, but more specifically in rural Lafayette Parish, as well as St. Landry, Vermilion, and Acadia Parishes.

You can read more about the tarantula march over at usatoday.com.