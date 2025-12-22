When Taysom Hill stood at the podium after Sunday’s win over the New York Jets, the normally reserved Swiss Army Knife struggled to keep his composure. His eyes welled, his voice cracked, and for a moment, the Who Dat Nation felt a bit heavier than usual.

Hill admitted the weight of the moment did not hit him until the drive to the stadium, when nine seasons of memories with the New Orleans Saints came rushing in. Whether intentional or not, it sounded like the kind of reflection that usually comes at the end of a chapter, not in the middle of one.

A Career Unlike Anything the NFL Has Seen

Hill’s journey in New Orleans has been anything but conventional. Claimed off waivers in 2017, he evolved into the league’s most unique multi-purpose weapon under Sean Payton. Quarterback. Tight end. Running back. Special teams ace. Sometimes all of the above in the same game.

Statistically, Hill stands alone. He is the only player in modern NFL history with more than 1,000 yards passing, rushing, and receiving.

On Sunday, he added another signature moment, throwing a 38-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave in what may have been his final appearance at the Caesars Superdome .

Should the Saints Bring Him Back?

Hill and longtime teammate Cam Jordan are both set to become free agents, and the Saints face difficult decisions as they balance youth, salary cap concerns, and leadership.

At 35 and coming off a serious knee injury, Hill is no longer the explosive Swiss Army knife he once was every snap. But his impact goes far beyond the box score.

Coaches and teammates consistently point to Hill’s selflessness, preparation, and ability to do whatever the team needs. Even in a season focused on developing younger players, Hill reminded everyone Sunday that he can still swing a game when called upon.

The Final Question Looms

Was this the last time Saints fans saw Taysom Hill take the Superdome field? No one knows yet.

Whether the Saints choose to bring him back or turn the page, one thing is clear. There will never be another Taysom Hill.