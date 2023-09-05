LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Lafayette police have arrested an 18-year-old after suspicious circumstances were reported regarding an infant's injuries.

On Friday, September 1, the Lafayette Police Department was called to a local hospital, where an 18-month-old male was being cared for after sustaining serious, but suspicious, injuries. LPD investigated and determined that the injuries happened in the care of 18-year-old Alayjah Kennedy of Lafayette, Louisiana. Kennedy was arrested.

On Tuesday, September 5, the child succumbed to his injuries, and Kennedy has been charged with one count of First Degree Murder.

