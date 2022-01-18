A 14-year-old female was arrested Tuesday morning within an hour after Franklin Police were made aware of her alleged bomb threat.

Shortly before 8:00 a.m., Franklin Police say they were notified that a social media post was circulating of a bomb threat against Franklin Junior High School.

Franklin Senior High School, google street view Franklin Senior High School, google street view loading...

Officers then say they received more information of possible threats to Franklin Senior High School. They cleared both schools.

Within the 8:00 a.m. hour, investigators say they figured out who the juvenile that called in the threats was and arrested her on the charges of terrorizing and communicating false information of planned bombing on school.

She was booked, processed, and released pending juvenile court.

