We all love a good rivalry.

With the college football season approaching, at least we hope, it is about that time of the year when fans begin to throw "shade" towards their biggest rival.

Being an LSU fan, I have never really cared for the Alabama Crimson Tide. They not only have a former LSU coach running the program, but the Crimson Tide have also been very good in the last decade.

Thus, LSU fans don't care for Alabama. I'll also go on the record to say that the LSU/Alabama rivalry is one of the best in all of college football.

So, with that said, let me prove to you that Nick Saban is never really in a good mood. The man is as serious as they come and very rarely do you ever see the iconic coach smile.

LSU and Alabama are scheduled to play each other this year on November 14th in Baton Rouge.