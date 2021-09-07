Terrible, Tragic, Fiery Crash Takes Oakdale Man’s Life

Louisiana State Police officials report that a 19-year-old Oakdale man died in a fiery, two-vehicle crash this morning.

State Police Troop I spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says that Luke A. Fontenot was driving his vehicle on Louisiana Highway 106 and crashed into the passenger side diesel tank of an 18-wheeler.

Both vehicles became engulfed in flames, and the coroner pronounced Fontenot dead at the scene.

Gossen says at the time of the crash, the 18-wheeler, which was a logging trailer, was backing up into a worksite.

The driver of the 18-wheeler only had minor injuries as a result of the crash, and he refused medical treatment. Investigators don't know right now whether or not either one of the drivers was buckled up.

Gossen says that troopers at the scene say the driver of the 18-wheeler showed no signs of impairment and did take a breathalyzer test. The driver was not under the influence of alcohol.

Investigators will continue to work to figure out why Fontenot ended up hitting the truck.