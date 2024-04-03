Texas Cell Phones Could Be ‘Compromised’ During Monday’s Eclipse

Anticipation is building for Monday's universal sky show. It's going to be really big in Texas. You're probably more than aware that a solar eclipse is forecast to cast a large portion of the Gulf South into the shadow of the moon as it passes between the Sun and the Earth. And the Lone Star State is ground zero for the path of totality.

It will certainly be something to see. That's why hundreds of thousands of people have already made plans to be "in the dark" during the day on April 8th. And while the sight of an eclipse is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of event, there are concerns that these celestial actions could have an effect on our modern way of life.

The issue with cell phones or mobile phones and their service during the eclipse is two-fold. The first issue is an interruption by the sun's electromagnetic radiation as it interacts with the Earth's ionosphere. Previous eclipses have shown that cell service can become sketchy during the height of an eclipse but the interruption in service only usually lasts as long as the eclipse lasts.

There is a Bigger Threat to Cell Phone Service on April 8th

That threat will be based squarely on your physical location at the time of the eclipse. Obviously, those closer to the path of totality will likely experience the most electronic interference. Now, it's very possible that your service won't have any issues because of the movement of the sun and moon.

But it's possible. Believe it or not, it's actually not the biggest threat to your phone's ability to connect with a tower. That threat is all of those other people wanting to use their cell phones at the same you want to use yours.

Since many people will view the eclipse in a rural area away from city obstructions the cell service may not be that strong to begin with. Throw in a couple hundred thousand non-local users and your cell phone might just turn into a digital camera during the peak of the darkness.

Will Using a Cell Phone During the Eclipse Cause Damage to the Device?

Probably not. Unless you drop your phone in some liquid because you can't see because it is dark. Again interference from the actual eclipse should be minimal and there is no threat to your electronics from the sun's rays or the moon's shadow.

The fact that you can't or won't be able to get cell service because of the throngs of people, well the only fix for that is to go where the people are not or wait until they leave.

As a reminder, if you are going to be traveling into "ground zero" for the eclipse it's advised you top off your gas tank, pack a snack, and plan on just about every restaurant or store to be crowded. Lord help anyone who thinks they are going to get in and out of a Buc-ee's in less than an hour on Monday.